WCB man dies in early morning accident

Dead Ezekiel Edmond

A 24-year-old man lost his life in the wee hours of today after the truck he was driving collided with a parked truck on the Supply, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Public Road.

Dead is Ezekiel Edmond, known as “Zicky” of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

The accident occurred sometime around 01:00h.

Regional Commander of District 4 ‘C’, Denise Griffith, told this publication that Edmond was driving along the East Bank Corridor when in the vicinity of Supply, he lost control of his vehicle and collided with the rare end of another truck that was parked on the public road.

As a result of the collision, the young driver sustained injuries to his body.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he underwent immediate surgery but later succumbed to his injuries.