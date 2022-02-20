WCB man busted with cocaine in fried rice at CJIA

A New York-bound passenger was busted at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Friday with a large quantity of cocaine that was hidden in a bowl of fried rice.

The suspect, 28-year-old Esmond Jermaine Anderson of Number Five Village, West Coast Berbice, was intercepted by the ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), who searched his luggage and unearthed the narcotics stashed away in his suitcase.

He was a passenger on an outgoing Jet Blue Airways Flight that was heading for the John F. Kennedy (JFK) Airport in New York City.

The cocaine found weighed 6.6 pounds (2.996 kg) and carries a street value of some $17.2 million dollars.