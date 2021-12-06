WBD vagrant found dead

A 61-year-old vagrant was on Saturday found dead at West Minister Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara (WBD), suspected to have been murdered. The man has been identified as Visham Dial aka “Fishup”.

Based on reports received, the man’s body which had several marks of violence was found at about 17:00h on the day in question.

Reports are that the now dead man would normally sleep under a fruit vendor’s home.

However, on Friday at about 21:30h, he and a female who lives in the neighbourhood were seen arguing. This was followed by the discovery of his motionless body a few hours later.

Ranks of La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station visited the scene and found marks of violence on his forehead along with bloodstains.

The body was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.

During investigations, one individual was arrested and is assisting with investigations.