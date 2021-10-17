WBD motorcyclist hospitalised, GDF rank in custody after collision

A collision on the Belle Vue Public Road, West Bank Demerara, has left a motorcyclist hospitalised and a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank in police custody.

The accident occurred at about 21:25 hrs on Saturday involving motor car, #PNN 5522, owned and driven by a drunken 36-year-old GDF Sergeant, who resides at Belle Vue, WBD; and motorcycle, CK 9418, owned and driven by 26-year-old Tony Bhagwandin of Stanleytown, WBD.

Based on the ongoing investigation, motor car PNN 5522 was proceeding north on the western side of the road while the motorcycle CK 9418 was proceeding in the same direction, from behind, at a fast rate of speed on the Belle Vue Public Road. The motorcyclist reportedly lost control and collided with the rear right-side bumper of the motor car.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries to his face and about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen and examined by a Doctor who later transferred him to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted a patient in the hospital’s Male Surgical Ward. His condition is regarded as stable.

The motor car and motorcycle were lodged to be examined by the Licensing and Certifying Officer and the GDF Sergeant was placed in custody at Wales Police Station. Statements were taken and notice of intended prosecution was served. A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the motorcar and he was found with .51% BAC.

The motorcyclist was unable to be tested due to the nature of his injuries.