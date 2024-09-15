WBD motorcyclist dies after struck by car; driver turns self in hours later

Dead: Regan Martin

A motorcar driver turned himself into police custody this morning, hours after he struck and killed a motorcyclist on the West Bank Demerara public road.

Dead is Regan Martin, a 27-year-old from Lot 532 First Avenue, Parfaite Harmonie, WBD. He was killed at about 02:30hrs today (Sunday, 15th September 2024) on Versailles public road, WBD, in the vicinity of the Health Centre.

According to police reports, motorcar #PTT 2444 was proceeding south along Versailles public road at a fast rate, and while in the vicinity of the Health Centre, the driver lost control and collided with the motorcycle, #CL 4994, which was driven by Martin who was proceeding north along the western side of the road.

As a result of the impact, Martin was flung off the motorcycle onto the grass parapet, where he succumbed to his injuries. The car ploughed through some bushes on the western parapet and ended up in the trench partially submerged.

The driver then exited the vehicle and fled the scene.

Later this morning, the suspect, a 34-year-old resident of Independence Street, La Grange, WBD, turned himself over to the police accompanied by his lawyer. He remains in custody.