WBD men attacked and robbed by bandits

Police are on the hunt for two perpetrators who attacked and robbed two men of West Minster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) on Thursday night at around 21:45hrs.

The duo, aged 27 and 30, were robbed of two cellphones valued $75,000 and $150,000 respectively.

Reports are that the 27-year-old victim, who operates a variety shop at the location, was approached by a customer. Whilst tending to the customer, the shop operator felt a hand covering his eyes from behind. The person then placed an unknown object into his mouth and demanded cash. The perpetrator subsequently relieved the man of his cellphone, taped his hands and mouth, and left the shop.

The 30-year-old victim, who was in the nearby house, said a bandit approached and hit him in the head with an object, relieving him of his phone in the process. The suspect also took away a bag containing several important documents including his driver’s licence, national identification card, and his Covid vaccination booklet.

The two suspects then escaped in a motorcar. Investigations are ongoing.