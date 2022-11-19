WBD man charged for murder of construction worker

·1 min read
Home
Local News
WBD man charged for murder of construction worker
The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

A West Bank Demerara man was charged for the murder of Sherwayne Underwood, a 32-year-old construction worker of Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

The accused, 29-year-old Jamaal Abrams called ‘Gold Teeth’, a mason of Lot 1343 Westminster, WBD was arrested on Tuesday. He was subsequently charged on Friday for the capital offence of Murder.

Abrams appeared at Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court via zoom link before Her Worship Faith McGusty where the indictable charge was read to him.

See also

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to December 15 report.