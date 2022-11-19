WBD man charged for murder of construction worker

A West Bank Demerara man was charged for the murder of Sherwayne Underwood, a 32-year-old construction worker of Parfaite Harmonie, WBD.

The accused, 29-year-old Jamaal Abrams called ‘Gold Teeth’, a mason of Lot 1343 Westminster, WBD was arrested on Tuesday. He was subsequently charged on Friday for the capital offence of Murder.

Abrams appeared at Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court via zoom link before Her Worship Faith McGusty where the indictable charge was read to him.