WATCH: Hennessy Artistry acts arrive in Barbados early Loop Barbados

More than 75 per cent of the regional and international acts slated for this weekend’s Hennessy Artistry are already on the island.

Arriving on December 1, just after 8 pm at the Grantley Adams International Airport were Sizzla Kalonji, Elephant Man, Prince Swanny and 10Tikk. Meanwhile, Skeng’s flight was delayed and subsequently arrived just before midnight.

Walking out of the Arrivals terminal as the sky opened up and heavy showers poured, both Sizzla and Elephant Man said it seems they brought the blessings.

A contingent of Rastafarians met and interacted with Sizzla while other artistes engaged the media and other fans.

Swanny, who’s not a huge fan of interviews, said he’s ready for the show. 10Tik has every confidence in his following in the 246 and stressed that he intends to bring his best and give 100 per cent on stage for them.

Jahshii, who arrived on Independence Day along with Mavado, returned to the airport and greeted Swanny and 10Tikk before they all departed to their respective accommodations.

Hennessy Artistry is December 3 and Hennessy Artistry on the Beach goes down on December 4.

