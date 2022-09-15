Wasim spins Tallawahs to win

GROS ISLET, SAINT LUCIA – SEPTEMBER 11: Oshane Thomas (R) of Barbados Royals express disappointment as Rovman Powell (L) of Jamaica Tallawahs run during the Men’s 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 14 between Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

The Jamaica Tallawahs consolidated second place in the league table with a six run (DLS) victory over Barbados Royals, inflicting their first loss of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

The Jamaica Tallawahs won the toss and chose to field first, Imad Wasim getting them off to a spectacular start by bowling two maiden overs and taking three wickets in the powerplay to leave the Royals reeling at 17-3 after six overs. It was South African internationals Quinton De Kock and David Miller who rebuilt the innings for the Royals with an 83 run partnership that took them to 146/6 at the end of their innings.

Brandon King and Amir Jangoo got off to a flying start in the chase, scoring 50 runs by the fifth over to put the Tallawahs in a commanding position. Jason Holder would take three wickets as the Royals fought back, but it was not enough as the Royals reached 126/5 and won by five wickets (DLS), six runs ahead of the par score.

Jamaica Tallawahs shocked the Royals early on in the innings with Wasim striking three times within the powerplay, removing Rahkeem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers and Corbin Bosch with his bamboozling deliveries. But it was de Kock, once again batting lower down the order at four, who led the way with a sublime 74 off just 43 balls, with support from David Miller as the Royals ended up finishing on 146/6.

Tallawahs had a dream start to their chase with King and Jangoo finding the boundary consistently in the PowerPlay. However, Obed McCoy would strike with two wickets, before Holder set up a tense finish by taking three wickets. In the end, a six from Rovman Powell just before rain fell would prove critical, as it meant the Tallwahs finished ahead by six runs on DLS and picked up the five wicket win.