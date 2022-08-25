Warriors off to winning start in the 6ixty

Shimron Hetmyer’s first outing as Guyana Amazon Warriors’ captain inspired an all-round effort on the field, in route to an opening victory in the SKYEXCH 6ixty over the St. Lucia Kings at Warner Park, St. Kitts on Thursday.

An uncharacteristic Shai Hope, got the Guyana Amazon Warriors off to a flying start in the SKYEXCH 6ixty, after they lost the toss and were sent in to bat.

Hope raced to a quickfire 19 from 8 balls, consisting one 4 and two 6’s before being bowled clean by Jevar Royale. Chandrapaul Hemraj’s script was almost similar, hitting 18 from 9 and succumbing to Royale.

Heinrich Klassen didn’t do much for the Warriors, as he only got to 8 runs, while captain Shimron Hetmyer held the middle order together with 13 runs. A blistering 36 from Odea Smith, off 24 balls got the Warriors to a defendable total of 111/5.

Adding to Royale’s two wickets, Matthew Forde also picked up 2 24 from his 2 while St. Lucian captain Mark Deyal bagged 1-3 from one over.

In the chase, Ronsford Beaton’s pace sent Johnson Charles back to the dugout early, while Waqar Salamkheil sent Deyal packing for 7 runs.

Salamkheil went on to pick two more wickets, of Ravendra Persaud and Ackeem Auguste as St. Lucia teetered and tottered through the chase.

With one wicket in hand, Roshon Primus dared to get the Kings close to their intended total, making for a nail-biting finish to the game.

Primus smashed 41 from 23, inclusive of four 4s and two 6s, but needing 20 from 6, the last over showdown between batsman and bowler was eventually won by Odean Smith, who sent the stumps flying.

The Male Amazon Warriors will next come up against the Trinbago Knight Riders tomorrow, from 12.30pm local time. The Women will also play the same opponent at 3pm tomorrow.