Wanted man shot dead by police

A wanted man was on Tuesday afternoon shot dead by police at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is William DeAbreau, who was wanted for a series of robberies.

Police said at around 15:30hrs on the day in question, they were informed that the suspect was in Bachelor’s Adventure and as such, several ranks proceeded to the location.

On arrival, DeAbreau was seen. However, the suspect upon noticing the cops, drew a firearm from his pants waist and discharged several rounds in the police’s direction.

Ranks took cover and returned fire. DeAbreau subsequently fell to the ground where one .32 Taurus Pistol and a magazine containing three live rounds were recovered from his hand.

His body was examined and one gunshot wound was seen to his right chest and one each to both feet. DeAbreau was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he succumbed about 17:50hrs while receiving medical treatment.