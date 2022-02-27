Wakenaam property destroyed by fire: owner rushed to hospital

The Wakenaam property that was destroyed by fire this morning

An early morning fire destroyed a residence and a major business place on the Essequibo island of Wakenaam.

The fire erupted at about 03:00h today at the Belle Plaine home, which housed Anil’s Liquor and Variety Store.

Fire raging on the building this morning

It is unclear what caused the fire that completely razed the building.

The property is owned by Anil Rambarran, who had to be rushed to the Wakenaam Hospital after his blood pressure apparently went up as a result of the blaze, INews was told.

Rambarran, who is well known on the island, lived in the upper flat of the building and operated a variety store. He also has a speedboat service and was the agent for Banks DIH in Wakenaam.

He was also well-known for assisting other residents in their time of need.

Top Region Three officials as well as senior officials of the Guyana Fire Service are on the island. Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn also visited Wakenaam this morning.