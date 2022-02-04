Wakenaam man feared dead after boat mishap in Essequibo River

A search is now underway for a man who disappeared following a boat mishap on the Essequibo River on Thursday evening.

The missing man has been identified as 54-year-old Lakeram Kuber of Bellplaine Wakenaam Island, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Police stated that on the day in question at about 23:30h, Feroze Amin,58, of Good Success, Wakenaam Island, and Kuber left Wakenaam Island for Supenaam with a fiberglass boat powered by a 100 HP Yamaha outboard engine to pick up a friend, Floyd Dazzell.

However, as they were returning to Wakanaam, the boat reportedly capsized and submerged. Dazzell and Amin managed to swim to safety but Kuber did not make it.

A report was made and an investigation was launched.