Wakenaam fire suspected to be electrical – Police

Fire raging at the Wakenaam property in the wee hours of today

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force on this morning’s fire that destroyed a Wakenaam businessman’s property:

The aftermath of this morning’s fire

A fire of unknown origin early this morning has completely destroyed the dwelling house and shop of Anil Rambarran, a 54-year-old businessman of Lot 18 Belplain Wakenaam Islands, Essequibo River.

The fire incident reportedly occurred between 02:30 hours and 04:45 hours this morning (Sunday, February 27th, 2022).

The fire scene was visited at about 06:28 hours this morning by the Hon. Minister of Home Affairs, Mr. Robeson Benn; Hon. Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Mr. Deodat Indar; Region #3 Chairman, Mr. Inshan Ayube; Deputy Chairman Region #3 Mr. Omesh Satyanand; Fire Chief (ag), Mr. Gregory Wickham; Deputy Police Commissioner ‘Operation’, Mr. Clifton Hicken; Police Commander Region # 3, Mr. Errol Watts; Regional Detective Officer, ASP Grant; and several other Ranks.

Enquiries disclosed that the affected building is a four-bedroom, two-storey concrete and wooden structure which houses A&C Business Enterprise on the lower flat.

According to the victim, he was asleep in his home, on the upper flat of the building, with his wife Chandrowtie Rambarran, age 52 years, when he was awoken by screams coming from his neighbours.

As a result, the victims got up from their bed and discovered that smoke was coming from the lower flat of their home from the shop. The victims then quickly escaped through their back door and ran out on the road and watched as their entire home was engulfed in flames.

An alarm was raised and residents in the area formed bucket brigades in a gallant but futile effort to extinguish the fire.

Ranks of Essequibo Fire Station, Leonora Fire Station headed by Sub Officer Thomas and other Ranks, responded to the scene but the entire building was engulfed.

However, they managed to prevent further burnt damages to the neighbouring home of Nandkishore Jairam, a 54-year-old businessman of Lot 16 Belplain Wakenaam Islands, whose home was partially damaged at an estimated cost of $1,000,000 GC.

There were no injuries. The estimated cost of damage for the victim’s home is yet to be determined. The damaged buildings were not insured.

Persons were questioned in the area where certain information was received, and statements were taken to that effect. The scene was photographed and investigations are continuing.

The fire is suspected to be electrical in nature.