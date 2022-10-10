Wack 100 tells Ray J he should go ahead and jump

Wack 100 eggs on Ray J to jump from building leaving some fans questioning his motive.

While many fans recently expressed concern about Ray J’s apparent suicidal ideation, Wack 100, the successful music manager, did not feel the same. His comments to the singer have been collectively booed on social media. Wack 100 raised eyebrows after telling the R&B singer to “Jump GET IT OVER WITH! WE DON’T PLAY LIKE THIS ON PIRU.”

While he is known for his often outlandish and attention-grabbing comments, many agreed that this one was going too far. Even though a source close to the matter told TMZ that Ray J has since insisted that he was joking, there is still no official word on his mental health at this time. As Ray J’s comment spread online, fans immediately commented with their support for the “Love & Hip Hop” star.

“Wow. So much evil in the world. Lord heal Ray j and comfort him. Remove those who mean him no good. Let him see those who are for him and love him. We come against suicide in Jesus name,” this fan said while this one added, “Why ain’t his IG shut down after this? Yall be on on us for less!”

The singer and actor recorded himself dangling off a ledge with the caption, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.” That was one of many posts that he made hinting that he was thinking about ending his life.

In another post, he said, “Trying to figure it out– maybe this life was [an] illusion… maybe the next life was my real reality.”

And in yet another one, he asked if he should just jump and end it all. He was on vacation with his ex-Princess Love and their two kids in Mexico when he made the comments. Many rallied to his side to let him know that he had support.

His sister, Brandy, shared an old image of them and wrote, “Need you bro.” The two are known to be very close to each other. It’s not really surprising that Wack would make the insensitive comments, as he’s always been a confrontational character.

Just recently, he and 21 Savage had a spat after he accused the rapper of being a snitch, which he did not take kindly to.