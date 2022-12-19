Vybz Kartel’s Fiancée Sidem Ozturk Gets Tattoo Of His Name

Vybz Kartel’s fiancée Sidem Ozturk has debuted a new tattoo in honor of the love of her life.

On Sunday night, Vybz Kartel shared a photo of Ozturk and a new tattoo of his full government name on her left should. In fine cursive, the tattoo read, “Adidja Azim Palmer,” which is the incarcerated deejay’s government name. The artist also appeared pleased by the tattoo, writing on Instagram, “wifey say GAZA INK.” Earlier, the artist shared an appreciation post for Ozturk. “You p*** mek mi affi come home,” the artist wrote on Instagram.

Vybz Kartel and Ozturk revealed their relationship in October of this year, with Ozturk confirming that she and the Worl’Boss have been together for more than six years. In an interview, she spoke about falling for the artist despite the distance between them as the artist remains in jail on a 35-year to life sentence for the murder of his associate Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams.

Ozturk shared that she was in love with the artist, and they have a solid connection.

“He’s smart, I love his heart, he’s got an amazing heart and it’s so giving, it’s so loving, I like to call him my angel,” she says giggling. “He’s just an angel in my life and I can’t deny the way he makes me feel and how happy he makes me feel so to actually be here in Jamaica, engaged to Addi, it’s a dream come true, I still haven’t processed it,” she said.

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel also appeared to enjoy the World Cup final between France and Argentina, in which Argentina won the match on penalties. The artist has long been a fan of Messi, who has been featured in his lyrics several times.

The artist is currently awaiting the outcome of his Privy Council appeal.