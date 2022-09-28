Vybz Kartel’s Ex-Wife Shorty Dancing On The Gram, Reacts To His Fiancée

Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson is seemingly reacting to an interview on Fox 5 featuring Vybz Kartel’s fiancée Sidem Öztürk. Kartel shared a preview of the interview by Lisa Evers on his Instagram account.

Urban Islandz first broke the news that the Worl’Boss was engaged to Öztürk, who is Turkish. Many have been curious about the woman who has been linked to Vybz Kartel while he was reportedly still seeing Johnson. Kartel and Johnson had been together for more than a decade, and they share sons Jaheim aka Likkle Vybz, Akheel aka Likkle Addi, and Aiko, who is known as World Boss Jr.

Vybz Kartel’s upcoming EP True Religion will feature lyrics that speak to his new relationship. The artist shared the news teaser on his Instagram account. “Watch babes later pon @lisaevers…” the artist wrote on his Instagram account.

His ex, Shorty, and the mother of his children also shared a cryptic quote on her Instagram account, which many speculated was a reaction to the interview.

“A wise man told me if it doesn’t affect my pockets don’t let it affect my emotions #real,” the post said.

It’s unclear when Kartel and Öztürk became engaged, but the singer has shared many photos of his fiancée at the Horizon Adult Remand Center, where he is being held for murder. Last month, a management rep said that the couple has been seeing each other since 2015 “when he was at Horizon initially and their relationship has blossomed since then.”

In the meantime, fans of the artist reacted to the news of his engagement.

“Shorty looks different,” one person commented on Twitter. “Whey the backside dis, what happened to love to Tanesha,” another person wrote. “Dwag a get fiance and mi cant evening get second date,” another opined. “Then shorty know bout dis,” one other asked.

Tanesha ‘Shorty’ Johnson also shared a video of herself dancing to one of their son’s song moment after the interview aired on TV last night in New York. In putting on an unbothered front, she did not directly addressed Ozturk, but she recently responds to some fans speculating that she and Vybz Kartel are not on good terms.

“Me and the boss good,” she said.