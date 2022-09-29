Vybz Kartel Transferred To GP Prison After Fiancee Interview On Fox 5 NY

A day after Sidem Öztürk did a live interview speaking about her engagement with Vybz Kartel, the dancehall star was transferred to another prison.

Vybz Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, has been housed at the Horizon Remand Center since last year June, when he was transferred from the Spanish Town lockup to Horizon. It appears that prison authorities were angered by his fiancee’s TV interview with Fox 5 New York, where she spoke about their love story and visiting him behind bars.

Sources told Urban Islandz that the deejay was moved to Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, popularly known as GP. While a reason for the sudden transfer was not given, we’re told that it’s quite common for the correctional department to move prisoners.

“Contrary to popular belief, it’s quite common for prisoners to be transfers especially high profile inmates like Mr. Palmer,” sources said.

Sidem Öztürk at Horizon

We’re also told that GP is a maximum security prison equipped with state of the art surveillance system, which likely means that Vybz Kartel will be on round the clock monitoring at that prison. This will likely impact his family visits and his social media activities.

Vybz Kartel has been behind bars for the past 11 years. He was arrested in September 2011 in Kingston and later charged with two murder charges, one of which he was acquitted, and the other ended with a conviction for the murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams. The conviction is currently being appealed by the artist and his three associates, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Andre St John, and Kahira Jones, who were all convicted for the same crime.

The appeal case is currently pending in UK’s Privy Council. During his Fox 5 segment, his attorney, Isat Buchanan, spoke about the pending case pointing to evidence tampering.

“What was put before the jury was evidence that we do not know if it is authentic, but certainly what we do now know was that there was tampering of that cellphone,” Buchanan said. “We’re looking for a complete overturn of the conviction and naturally for Mr. Palmer and his co-defendants to be freed.”

In the meantime, Vybz Kartel is getting ready to release his new EP, True Religion, a project inspired by his fiancee Sidem Öztürk.