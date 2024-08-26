Vybz Kartel hints at concert in Guyana next year

Jamaican Dancehall star Vybz Kartel has surprised his Guyanese fans with a hint at a possible performance in Guyana next year.

In a video posted to Instagram, Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, teased the idea, saying, “Guyana, next year, a blood—at trouble. Gwan save up unno money, yeh hear. I’m forwarding.”

This announcement shocked fans, as Kartel had previously sworn off performing in Guyana following a 2011 ban on some of his music by the state broadcaster, National Communications Network (NCN). At the time, the ban was due to concerns about explicit content in his songs.

In a 2011 interview with The Jamaica Star, Kartel expressed his discontent, stating, “I refused to go there before the ban was imposed so that ban wasn’t necessary. I banned myself. Big up the Guyanese Gaza fans, but I would sooner tour Iraq than go to Guyana.” The ban was reportedly linked to Kartel’s decision to withdraw from a government-sponsored appearance at the Jam Zone Summer Break party.

Despite the drama, Kartel’s hint at a Guyana performance signals a change of heart. Fans in Guyana, along with those in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, have reason to get excited, as Kartel has hinted at performances in these countries as well.

The 48-year-old artist is set to hold his first post-prison performance in Jamaica on December 31, 2024, marking a significant moment in his career after being freed from prison.

Kartel, along with co-accused Shawn Campbell, Kahira Jones, and Andre St John, was convicted of the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams but maintained his innocence throughout. His conviction was recently overturned by the Privy Council, paving the way for his return to the stage. [NYCARIBNEWS]