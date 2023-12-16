Vybz Kartel Fans Concerned About His Health, Shares Family Visit Photos

Dancehall artiste Vybz Kartel is sharing his joy after seeing and spending time with his two oldest sons and meeting his grandson for the very first time.

It seems that the Horizon Remand Centre resumed their annual family visits for the holidays for the first time since the pandemic started, as Kartel shared photos of him and his sons and revealed that he was overjoyed to see them.

Vybz Kartel posted several photos on Instagram showing him and the young men smiling. In one photo with his oldest son, Likkle Vybz, real name is Adidja Jaheim Palmer, the young deejay smiled as he posed with his father.

“It was a double Vybz,” the dancehall legend captioned the picture with heart emojis.

Vybz Kartel and Likkle Vybz

In another photo, Kartel is seen posing with his son Likkle Addi, whose real name is Akheel Palmer. Kartel expressed joy as it appeared that this was the first time he had seen the young man, now 18.

“Almost a decade me G. One of the best days ever,” he captioned the photo with hearts and the grateful emoji. Kartel and Addi appear somber, and the artiste hugs his son closely.

In another photo and perhaps the highlight of the family photos, Kartel reveals that he met the youngest and newest member of the family, his grandson Adidja Adiem Palmer, for the first time. The baby was born in 2021, and he’s already showing off his personality as he shows off the peace sign in one hand while grabbing some lollipops with the other.

Vybz Kartel and Likkle Addi

“Words can’t explain how I feel in this picture,” the emotional post read. “It’s just a speechless feeling,” he wrote along with proud hashtags #mygrandsonandi #historicmoment #Adidja 1and3 #babyG.”

Vybz Kartel’s youngest son, Aiko Palmer, was absent from the photos.

In the meantime, while fans celebrated the unity of the family after a long time, many also expressed concern for Kartel’s health due to his looks in the photos. The artist’s face appeared swollen and puffy, leading to his fans’ sharing concern.

“What happened to your face,” one fan asked while another said the artiste was dealing with kidney problems. “Hope you doing alright,” another fan said.

The artiste is currently battling Grave’s disease and another undisclosed health condition. His attorney, Isat Buchanan, has expressed concern for his health, and an application for a speedy hearing was granted based on the artiste’s medical conditions. His privy council application to strike down his conviction is set for Valentine’s Day 2024.