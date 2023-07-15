Vybz Kartel and Popcaan Connects On New Song ‘Dull Colour’ First In A Decade

Vybz Kartel and Popcaan joined forces for their first collab in more than a decade.

The mysterious rift between Popcaan and Vybz Kartel has seemingly come to a screeching halt following the Portmore Empire alums coming together for a new release. The new single titled “Dull Colour” is a pensive, slow tempo track that talks about socio-economic injustice and the decisions of those straddling the poverty line in Jamaica.

“Ahh ahh ahh nobody don’t waan live poor / Ahh ahh ahh nobody don’t waan live poor,” Popcaan sings in the hook of the 2-minute 30-second track.

In the verses, they touch on the topics of gun violence, government commissioning crimes, and police brutality. While the track is an ode to the travesty that is the Jamaican economy and the conditions that inner city youth endure, it does lack the flair of a standout social awareness anthem.

Popcaan

The very realistic lyrics depict the plight of the embattled youngster in the ghetto, which the artists can both attest to. “Tings rough inna di street dawg / Down to the devil say him shouldn’t been born / Cyaan tame s*ck yuh mada wid yuh ‘keep calm’ / Rough life dull color a nuh beach ball,” Kartel deejays in the first verse. “But enemies necessary, we goin’.. / Get the big blanket fi keep mi kids gone / Man a dead inna di streets yet the street warm / When di street waan peace then the peace gone,” Popcaan continues.

“Dull Colour” marks the first Popcaan and Vybz Kartel collaboration released since their hit joint track “Clarks” in 2010. Though the two seemed to drift apart following Vybz Kartel’s incarceration the following year, Popcaan has always credited Kartel for giving him his big break. “Vybz kartel ya real G, a nuff things man learn from you without you even saying a word. Yo respect a forever respect!!!” Popcaan tweeted in 2021.

It was alleged that Popcaan never visited Vybz Kartel in his early incarceration, which led to a rift between the former allies. While they seemed to mend their relationship after that, Vybz Kartel was accused of attempting to assassinate Popcaan in 2020 – a claim that has since been shot down by the former, who appeared to be facetious about the rumor on social media.

Vybz Kartel and Popcaan’s relationship has had its ups and downs, and many fans questioned if they would ever hear these two on a track together again. Much to their delight, the Gaza deejay and former Gaza member have made it happen. The track, though underwhelming, is a step in the right direction for dancehall, as many artists have been championing unity in the community. Now dancehall fans just want to know – is there more to come?