Vryheid’s Lust bridge to close off for repairs

The general public, especially drivers and persons living in close proximity to the Vryheid’s Lust bridge on the Railway Embankment, East Coast of Demerara, are hereby notified of the impending closure of the bridge to facilitate repairs.

The closure, takes place from this Friday, June 16, 2023 at 20:00hrs (8pm) to Monday, June 19, 2023 at 06:00hrs (6am).

The Ministry is urging persons to heed this notice and to follow the direction of officers on the ground.

Additionally, TRUCKS will NOT be allowed on the Railway Embankment until after the road rehabilitation works have been completed.

Since coming into office in 2020, the Government has been replacing these aged aqua-panel bridges with new concrete structures. Thus far, several bridges have already been changed on both the Railway Embankment and East Coast Highway.

The Ministry again thanks citizens for their continued cooperation, and for being our partners in development.