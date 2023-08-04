Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase to hire up to 90 local service providers as deadline looms

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) on Friday stated that as it begins to move closer to the December completion date, it will be hiring more local service providers.

As the last pile was driven and the Galileo Galilei finished reclamation, the company published a request for information to identify local service providers for between 30-90 services.

VEHSI says that it has placed a premium on local content providers in its request for Foundational and Facility Management Services for its shore base in Region 3 and additional services in Region 4.

The request for information covers both technical and commercial services. Some of the areas in which service providers are required include maintenance, repair, cleaning, and servicing of various systems such as water, HVAC, electrical, gas, and generator systems, along with general maintenance such as gardening and pest control. Other related services may also be required.

The company in the RFI also highlighted that “local content strategy is a fundamental part of our operations at VEHSI. We are dedicated to strengthening workforce and supplier capacities within our local community. During the bidding process, potential contractors are expected to showcase their understanding of the Local Content Act (2021) and how it applies to their range of work.”

As such the VEHSI contractors were urged to utilize the resources provided by the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD) and report performance metrics to VREED-EN-HOOP SHORE BASE INC. (VEHSI).

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase under construction

In April 2022, ExxonMobil Guyana and Vreed-en-Hoop Shore base Incorporated (VEHSI) signed a 20-year agreement for shore base services to be provided at the port of Vreed-en-Hoop facility to support the US oil giant’s operations offshore Guyana. The sod was subsequently turned in June on the US$300 million facility.

VEHSI is a joint venture between a fully-owned Guyanese consortium – NRG Holdings Incorporated, and Jan De Nul Group, the Belgium-based company undertaking the project that specialises in offshore, marine, civil, environment, and project development.

The consortium includes Hadi’s World Inc, owned by businessmen Nazar “Shell” Mohamed and Azruddin Mohamed; Nicholas Boyer and Eddie Boyer of National Hardware Guyana Limited; and Andron Alphonso of ZRN Investments Inc. NRG holds a majority stake of 85 per cent in VEHSI, while the remaining 15 per cent is owned by Jan De Nul – the company that will construct the facility.