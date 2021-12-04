VP of Ghana arrives for 3-day visit

See below for a statement on the visit of the Vice President of Ghana to Guyana”

His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana will pay an Official Visit to Guyana from 4 to 7 December 2021. The visit will serve to further intensify Guyana/Ghana Bilateral Relations.

His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will lead an eighteen (18) member official delegation as well as members of Ghanaian Private Sector. Vice President Bawumia visit follows on the recent visit of the Honourable Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jadgeo, to the Republic of Ghana, where wide ranging discussions were held in relation to several areas of mutual concern to Guyana and Ghana.

While in Guyana, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and delegation will engage in high-level-bilateral discussions at both the Government and Private sector levels, including engagements with His Excellency President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Honourable Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips (retired), the Honourable Vice President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, and other Ministers of Government. Vice President Bawumia will also meet with members of the Ghanaian Diaspora and pay a visit to the University of Guyana.