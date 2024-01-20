Voluntary recall issued for Quaker Oats Cereals

See full statement from the Ministry of Health:

The Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) of the Ministry of Health wishes to inform the public of a voluntary recall notice issued by The Quaker Oats Company for certain Quaker Oats Cereals. This recall is initiated due to the potential contamination with Salmonella, a bacterium known to cause severe infections, particularly posing risks to young children, frail or elderly individuals, and those with weakened immune systems. Typical symptoms of Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhoea (potentially bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have consumed any of the listed products and experience any of the aforementioned symptoms are strongly advised to seek medical attention at their nearest health facility.

The affected Quaker Oats Cereals were produced in the United States and distributed in Guyana. Consumers in possession of the recalled products are urged to discontinue use immediately and return them to the original point of purchase.

The GA-FDD is actively monitoring the situation and collaborating closely with the importer and distributor to swiftly remove all affected products from circulation within the local market.

For a comprehensive list of affected products that have not been imported into Guyana by the authorized importer, please refer to http://www.quakergranolarecall.com/.

For further information or inquiries, individuals can contact the GA-FDD at 222-8859/222-8860 or via WhatsApp at 222-8011. The GA-FDD emphasizes the importance of consumers taking immediate action to avoid the recalled products, prioritizing their safety and well-being.

Recalled Products: