Vishnu Persaud, Leslie Harrow to be interviewed for GECOM’s CEO position

Former Deputy Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Vishnu Persaud and Jamaican Leslie Harrow are the two candidates remaining in the race for the new CEO at the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

At a meeting today, the Commission has decided to shortlist the two candidates who will be interviewed next week for the position.

The evaluation criteria which will be used during the interview process is still being finalised.

This was confirmed by Government Commissioner Sase Gunraj who explained that the Commission has determined that those two candidates are the most qualified “academically and experience-wise”.

This publication was able to ascertain from news reports in Jamaica that Harrow was up until May employed as head of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) in Jamaica.

Persaud, who was employed as the DCEO from 2014 to 2017, was overlooked for appointment when he sought to return to the position in 2018.

Among the other candidates who were in the running for the new CEO position were Dr Kurt Clarke from Texas and Eugene Godfrey Petty from St Kitts.

When GECOM had put out the advertisements to fill these positions in October, over a dozen persons – both locally and overseas – had applied for the post of CEO.