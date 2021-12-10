Vishnu Persaud has the right “skills, experience & expertise” for the job – GECOM Chair on new CEO

GECOM Chair Justice Claudette Singh and new CEO Vishnu Persaud

See full statement from GECOM:

Vishnu Persaud is the New Chief Election Officer / Commissioner of Registration

10 December 2021, GEORGETOWN – At a meeting of the Guyana Elections Commission held on Friday, December 10, 2021 it was decided that Mr. Vishnu Persaud was the superior candidate of the two (2) persons interviewed and was selected to be the Chief Election Officer / Commissioner of Registration.

The process concluded after reviewing several applications for the post of which two (2) persons; Mr. Leslie Harrow and Mr. Vishnu Persaud were selected from a combined shortlist of persons to be interviewed. Subsequent to the interviews, the Commission met and deliberated on the candidates and Mr. Vishnu Persaud was selected.

Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission, Justice Claudette Singh in justifying the reasons for endorsing the successful applicant posited that; having heard the Commissioners and having read the endorsement of the former Chairman Dr. Steve Surujbally, she is of the view that Mr. Persaud has acquired institutional knowledge having been employed with GECOM for seventeen (17) years.

During his tenure at the Commission, Mr. Persaud held the post of Public Relations Officer, Deputy Chief Election Officer for three (3) years, and acted as Chief Election Officer on several occasions.

Justice Singh posited that Mr. Persaud is knowledgeable not only with the understanding and management of the work of the CEO’s office and the operational functions of the Secretariat but also with the geography of Guyana’s ten (10) Administrative Regions.

Owing to the reasons highlighted, Justice Singh noted that she has no hesitation in endorsing Mr. Persaud’s appointment since he has the necessary skills, experience, and expertise that makes him eminently qualified to handle the job.

Mr. Vishnu Persaud is expected to assume office in the new week; once all contractual and procedural matters are finalized and he is officially appointed and takes the Oath of Office.

The Commission is hopeful that with his extensive experience in the agency, Mr. Persaud will execute the functions of the office of Chief Election Officer and Commissioner of Registration within the confines of the law and deliver with excellence.