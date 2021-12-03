Vish Trading Golf Tourney to commence tomorrow

The Lusignan Golf Club will be hosting the Vish Trading Golf Tourney in memory of former owner Prabudial Ramdial.

The tournament will commence tomorrow at 12:00hrs and the format will be medal play over 18 holes net scores in 4 flights and shotgun start.

The flights are Men’s:0-9,10-18,19-28 and Ladies’:0-36 (at least three participants in ladies flight). Should there be a shortage in the ladies’ number, then they will be absorbed in the relevant men’s flight based on their handicap even if the 19-28 flight has to be extended to accommodate.

A total of 16 prizes will be offered to first and second position in each flight based on net scores, nearest to flag, longest drive, best net overall-champion and runner up players of the day and best gross.

There will also be a card raffle for three special prizes at the end of the presentation ceremony. Tournament winners will not be eligible and one has to be present at the drawing to receive the prize.

All participants are advised to contact the club’s manager on the day of the tournament, to collect their score cards, pay the tournament fees and proceed to their allocated tee boxes to tee off at 12pm.

Presentation of prizes will be held at the completion of the tournament at approximately 5:30pm.