Viral video shows Clare Hall Secondary student being brutalized by her male schoolmate

REAL NEWS: A video now in circulation shows a Clare Hall Secondary student being brutalized by her male schoolmate.

Now, speculation is rife that the invasion on Tuesday might have been retaliation for this incident.

In the video, the male student is seen pulling a chair from beneath the female student, causing her to fall.

The girl hits him in defense, and the boy retaliates with an onslaught of blows during which the female strikes her head on a nearby desk.

He then stands over the 13-year-old as she stumbles to her feet in a clearly disoriented state.

While the classroom is full of students, no one intervenes to assist the girl; instead, the others stand by filming the fight.

Allegations are that both students were suspended: the female for two days and the male for three.

It is alleged that the parents and the Police were informed of the incident.

