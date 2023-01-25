Vincentians encouraged to apply for Taiwanese Scholarships

Black Immigrant Daily News

President of the SVG Taiwan Alumni Association Jamali Jack is encouraging Vincentians who wish to apply for scholarships to study in Taiwan to make certain considerations before doing so.

Jack who was speaking on NBC’s Face-to Face Programme this morning said it is critical that students not only pursue studies in areas that they are passionate about but also in areas that can aid in national development.

Jack said there is a vibrant Vincentian community in Taiwan that assists successful students with accommodation and in other areas even before they get to Taiwan.

To date, Taiwan has offered scholarships to some two hundred and twenty eight Vincentians.

