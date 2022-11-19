Vigilance teen remanded on Robbery with Violence charge

Remand teen Patrick Assanah

Patrick Assanah, an 18-year-old Labourer of Lot 112 Brush Dam, Vigilance, East Coast Demerara has been remanded to prison on a robbery charge.

The teen was arrested on Tuesday a Lance Corporal from Vigilance Police Station and charged on Friday by a Detective Corporal of Enmore Police Station, for two counts of Robbery with violence contrary to section 222(a) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act Chapter 8:01.

The accused appeared at Vigilance Magistrate’s Court before Her Worship Magistrate Fabayo Azore, where the charges were read to him and he pleaded not guilty to both.