Video Shows Quavo Arguing With Another Man Before Takeoff Shooting

New video that captures the moments before Takeoff was killed on Monday night in Houston, Texas, has surfaced online giving fans a glimpse of what led to the shooting death of the artist.

The Atlanta rapper was shot and killed around 2:35 a.m. while out with his uncle Quavo while they joined a group of persons playing a dice game in what looked like a parking lot of the Billiards Bowling Alley.

The new video shared by TMZ gives a clue as to what led to Takeoff being shot. The video appeared to be taken by someone who was at the venue where the incident took place.

In the footage, Quavo, who is wearing an orange shirt, is seen arguing with another man. In the video, a man is heard telling Quavo he didn’t play like that. Another person says that they were being disrespected. Within seconds, persons are seen running as several gunshots ring out.

Takeoff, Popcaan, and Quavo in Jamaica

In the meantime, Quavo has not spoken since the incident. A video shared online showed the tragic aftermath with Takeoff, just 28 years old, lying as he bled out in a pool of blood on the parking lot floor while Quavo screamed in agony and disbelief.

The two rappers grew up together and have often spoken about being raised together and doing everything together, given their age is almost the same, as well as older cousin Offset. The trio formed the multi-platinum-selling group, Migos.

Offset has also not shared his thoughts or addressed the death of Takeoff, which has rocked the hip-hop community because of how quiet and soft-spoken the rapper is.

The police have not confirmed any arrest, nor has it confirmed what really happened. However, multiple accounts online from people who claimed to be present when the shooting occurred say that Quavo created the dangerous situation because he was arguing and tried to fight a man before things escalated.

Takeoff was reportedly shot by a member of his own entourage who allegedly began shooting wildly before someone else reportedly opened fire, hitting Takeoff in the head.

Takeoff’s family has not reacted to the rapper’s death.