Video Shows Quando Rondo Screaming As Cops Helped Friend In LA Shooting

More details are coming about a shooting incident involving rapper Quando Rondo that claimed the life of his friend, Lul Pab.

Videos from the scene have since surfaced showing the Savannah rapper frantic talking to cops who helped get his friend medical attention after being shot. The shooting reportedly took place outside a gas station in Beverly Grove, California.

According to ABC news, Quando Rondo and his crew pulled up at the gas station in a black Cadillac Escalade to get gas. As they were going back into the vehicle to leave, a white sedan pulled up with three men dressed in all black who opened fire on the rapper’s vehicle shattering the windows. The white sedan later peeled off, leaving at least one man nursing gunshot wounds. Police picked up multiple shell casings at the scene.

Quando Rondo and company put their injured friend in the SUV and were able to drive about a mile before pulling over to call paramedics. A video shows the rapper shaking before screaming in agony as cops helped his injured friend. Police performed CPR on the injured man, who appeared to be breathing before being rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

In the meantime, Quando Rondo reps are saying he was not injured in the attack and is doing okay. Nevertheless, he appeared shaken as a result of the attempt on his life.

The Never Broke Again affiliate is not new to shooting incidents. In May last year, he was also targeted in a shooting while standing outside a gas station in Georgia. The young rapper appears to have a target on his back from his connection to King Von’s shooting death outside a Hookah lounge in Atlanta in November 2020. The two rappers were involved in a fight before Von was shot to death, reportedly by Quando’s associate Lul Tim.

Quando Rondo has not publicly said anything since last night’s shooting, but a woman who identified herself as his aunt says he is okay and his family is asking for privacy at this time. Initial reports suggest that the rapper was shot, but his people are also saying he was not hit by any bullets.