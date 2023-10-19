Victim crashes vehicle into bandit who stole his firearm

Moments after he allegedly robbed a man of his firearm, a bandit was captured and has since been detained by police.

The incident occurred at around 20:27hrs on Wednesday at the Classic Chinese Restaurant at Success Railway Embankment, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police said during the robbery, the victim, a 29-year-old contractor and gold miner, was relieved of his licensed 9mm pistol by three bandits, one of whom was also armed with a gun.

“Enquiries disclosed that the victim, on the date and time mentioned, was imbibing at the restaurant with his father and some friends when he observed the three suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun, rush into the restaurant and the male armed with the handgun pointed same towards him demanding his valuables and cash,” police explained in a statement.

It further noted that during a scuffle for the victim’s firearm, one of the suspects was shot in his right leg. The suspects then ran out of the restaurant, with the victim’s firearm in their possession.

The victim gave chase in his vehicle behind the shot suspect, who had his (victim’s) firearm.

The victim then drove his vehicle into the suspect, causing him to receive further injuries. The victim retrieved his firearm and reported the incident to the police.

The injured suspect, who was arrested, was subsequently identified as a 21-year-old Security Guard of ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown. He was escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient under police guard.