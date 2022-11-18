Verification process for steel and cement initiative underway

Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal

The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) is in the process of verifying applicants who are qualified to benefit from the government’s cement and steel initiative, according to Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal.

Minister Croal revealed that a total of 4000 persons across the country uplifted applications for the homebuilder’s support initiative which was announced by President Dr Irfaan Ali back in July.

To date, Minister Croal said 575 persons have registered. Of that amount, 450 applicants met the criteria and are awaiting the inspection phase.

“So, how it works is that they apply, there is a checklist that must be satisfied in terms of their ownership as well as, the approval of their plan along with their estimates… we have, to date inspected over 101 locations,” he told the Department of Public Information (DPI) in an interview on Thursday.

Under the programme, persons constructing homes costing $6 million or less, will be given the steel needed and one sling of cement for the construction of the foundation.

For home builders spending $6 million to $25 million, two slings of cement will be provided to them.

Once the verification process is completed, persons will begin to uplift their vouchers at the approved suppliers.

“So, within a week, the first set of persons will receive the voucher that will allow them to proceed and take that to the recognised and approved distributors to uplift their steel and cement,” the minister stated.

Minister Croal said that persons continue to visit the respective offices daily. He anticipated that there will be an influx of persons over the coming weeks.

“You have persons who want to benefit from the programme and are going through the process of getting their plans approved…those persons will be dealt with,” he said.

The government is expected to invest approximately $700 million in the programme by the end of the year. [Extracted and modified from DPI]