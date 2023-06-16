Vergenoegen residents to get land titles in two weeks – Croal

Housing Minister Collin Croal meeting with residents of Vergenoegen

Residents of the Acme Housing Scheme and the Railway Embankment (Parcel 137) in Vergenoegen, Region Three will soon be receiving their land ownership documents as the government moves ahead with the regularisation of the area.

Following a meeting with President Dr Irfaan Ali on Thursday morning, the residentswere assured that they will get their land titles in two weeks’ time.

The residents had indicated to the Head of State that they are looking to move away from the co-op society structure in place and want individual titles for their lands.

Later Thursday, Housing Minister Collin Croal led a team to Vergenoegen to engage the residents.

There are some 65 lots within the Acme Housing Scheme, which began in the early 1990s as a Co-op. However, the Co-op does not possess ownership of the land, which affected the recording of the cadastral plan for processing of titles.

The Central Housing and Planning Authority was then approached for regularisation and has since completed inventory.

Meanwhile, on the Railway Embankment, there are another 65 lots. The inventory has been completed and Block Titles obtained. The sketch plan for that area was also submitted to the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission to get mutation parcel numbers for submission to the Land Registry.

Upon completion of the cadastral plan, CHPA said it will then commence the Title processing.

Minister Croal informed residents that an exercise will be conducted in the community for the processing of Agreements of Sale and Certificates of Title, following which the Titles will be presented to them.

Further, he encouraged the persons to work with the agency to ensure a seamless process over the coming days.

In addition, the Local Government and Regional Development Ministry will also be addressing infrastructure development in the areas.

Minister Croal emphasized that the regularisation of the two areas in Vergenoegen is a crucial aspect of the Ministry’s comprehensive 2023 regularisation programme for Region Three, where over 270 plots of land are scheduled for regularisation.