Venezuela’s election: Guyana’s Private Sector condemns repression, violence meted out to Venezuelans

Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro

See full statement from the Private Sector Commission:

The Private Sector Commission of Guyana (PSC) takes note of the situation in Venezuela following the recent General Election and the Resolution adopted by the Organization of American States (OAS), affirming our hemisphere’s commitment to uphold democracy, human rights, the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and respect for international law.

The Commission further wishes to recognise and emphasise, as does the OAS resolution, Article

3 of the Inter-American Charter, which commits to “the holding of periodic free and fair elections based on secret balloting and universal suffrage as an expression of the sovereignty of the people.”

The Commission, therefore, wishes to express its deep concern over the evident abandonment of these democratic principles, the violation of the fundamental human rights and freedoms of the Venezuelan people, and the political and economic instability this threatens in our region as a result of the declared outcomes of the Venezuelan Elections by the Government of Venezuela.

The PSC firmly condemns the repression and violence being inflicted upon the Venezuelan people in their legitimate pursuit and demand for democracy and the rule of law to prevail in their own country.

The Commission, therefore, appeals to all the member countries of the Caribbean community of nations who value the practice of democracy and the holding of free and fair elections in their own countries, to join hands and, with one voice, express their solidarity with the people of Venezuela in their appeal for an impartial international verification of the true results of their general elections.