Venezuelan worker killed in industrial accident on artificial island

The artificial island being constructed by Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. off the Demerara River

A Venezuelan national was killed on Saturday evening in a freak accident at the Vreed-en-Hoop Shore Base facility commonly known as the artificial island which is being constructed off the Demerara River.

In a statement today, the Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. (VEHSI) said “At approximately 18:40 hrs. on February 10th, 2024, there was an industrial accident at the Vreed-En-Hoop shorebase. This resulted in a fatality, which unfortunately, claimed the life of a foreign national working with a subcontractor.”

The company said both the police and the immediate family of the foreign worker were informed of the incident.

“An investigation has been launched and work at the facility was suspended,” it added.

When contacted, one of the Directors of Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc., Nicholas Boyer, could not provide details surrounding the accident on the artificial island but confirmed to this publication that the deceased is a Venezuelan national. The name of the deceased was not provided.

According to Boywer, when additional information is provided to the company it will be released. He added that the dead man was not directly contracted by Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. while noting that the family has met with the contractor on the way forward.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister, Joseph Hamilton, told this publication today that he was only made aware of the accident after he was contacted by another section of the media after which, an officer was dispatched to investigate the incident.

The Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase Inc. has since expressed its regret for this unfortunate loss of life and offers the family its condolences and support.

The US$300M artificial island is being constructed to support United States oil giant, ExxonMobil’s operations.