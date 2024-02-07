Venezuelan woman jailed 4 years, ordered to pay $1.5M for human trafficking

Mayelin Cordova, a 41-year-old businesswoman of Byderado Road, Bartica, was today sentenced to four years imprisonment for trafficking a Venezuelan national for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Cardova, a Venezuelan national, appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert and was ordered by the court to pay $1.5 million in restitution to the victim.

During the trial, Cordova was represented by Attorney-at-Law Gomes-Richards while Miss V. Mangalram appeared on behalf of the prosecution.

Cordova has a previous conviction having been charged by the Guyana Police Force’s Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Unit and found guilty, and sentenced to six months imprisonment for ‘Operating a Brothel’.