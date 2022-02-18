Venezuelan woman charged with killing Sophia man

Yesica Carolina Roodon Mayo

A Venezuelan woman has been arraigned before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in that Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on a manslaughter charge alleging that she stabbed a Sophia, Greater Georgetown man to death.

Yesica Carolina Roodon Mayo was on Wednesday not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on February 12, 2022, at Sandhills Backdam Kaikan, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuynuni Mazaruni), she unlawfully killed Beauford Watson.

The accused was remanded to prison, and the case will continue on March 14.

Guyana Times understands that, on February 12, the now dead man, together with Mayo and another woman, was imbibing at a bar. It was reported that Mayo and the other woman left the bar shortly after. When they reached a certain point, Watson reportedly requested that either Mayo or the other woman join him on his bike.

When the other woman did, Mayo allegedly became annoyed and stabbed Watson to his left side chest. As a result, he collapsed and subsequently died.