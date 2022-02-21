Venezuelan stabbed to death at Soesdyke bar

Yocter Eduardo, a 29-year-old Venezuelan national, was on Saturday evening stabbed to death outside of a bar at the Soesdyke Junction, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

At around 21:50h, Eduardo and a group of friends were at the Raghoo Sports Bar when the suspect approached them.

An altercation then ensued between the Venezuelan and the suspect, during which the suspect stabbed the man to his chest, causing him to fall on the ground.

The suspect made good his escape while the injured man was rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead.

Quick action by the police led to the suspect being apprehended and placed into custody as investigations continue.