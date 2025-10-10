Pres. Ali commissions new Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Police to step up patrols, crack down on traffic breaches at Bharrat Jagdeo Demerara River Bridge Tractor operator certification training to restart at GSA ‘It's time for a frank conversation on Cuba &amp; an end to the embargo’ – Pres. Ali tells UNGA Ramaleela &amp; Ravan Dahan in Georgetown revitalises living bridge of shared culture, traditions  Duo busted with cocaine, ganja during Police operation at Bagotstown
World News

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize 

10 October 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

María Corina Machado, a key opposition leader in Venezuela, has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025.

“She is receiving the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela, and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee, awarding the prize on Friday at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo said.

The 2024 award was given to Nihon Hidankyo, the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organisations, “for its efforts to achieve a world free of nuclear weapons”.

The recognition honoured the organisation’s decades-long campaign to abolish nuclear weapons and preserve the testimonies of the survivors of the US atomic bomb attacks on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

More to come…

 

Support us

Related News

05 October 2025

More than 350 trekkers escape blizzard-hit Everest, hundreds still stranded 

01 October 2025

LIVE: US government shutdown starts as Trump threatens mass layoffs 

07 October 2025

Conservative-led US Supreme Court seems wary of ‘conversion therapy’ ban 

27 September 2025

North Korea’s Kim calls for sharpening of ‘nuclear shield and sword’ 