Venezuelan national stabbed to death at Tuschen

Alejandro Maximo Farrera

A 29-year-old Venezuelan national was on Monday night stabbed to death during a suspected robbery at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Dead is Alejandro Maximo Farrera. The incident occurred on his nine-year-old daughter’s birthday.

Reports are that the daughter along with her sister and their mother were heading home from a birthday outing when they discovered the man lying in a pool of blood on the roadway.

The Evening News was informed that Farrera had gone to pick up his family but was attacked by two men. During the altercation, the man was stabbed about four times about his body.

The suspects then escaped on a bicycle. Investigations are ongoing.