Venezuelan national killed in WCD accident

A 40-year-old Venezuelan national of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD) was this morning killed in a road accident which occurred in the same community.

Pedal cyclist Cesar Olivares was struck down at around 06:45hrs by a motorcar driven by 25-year-old resident of Leonora, WCD.

Police said motorcar PAB 3984 was proceeding west along the southern side of Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road at a normal rate of speed while the pedal cyclist was proceeding in the same direction in front of the motorcar.

“The cyclist lost control of his bicycle and swerved north into the path of the motorcar. The driver swerved south to avoid a collision, but the cycle collided with the right front portion of the motorcar. As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface and received injuries on his body,” police explained in a statement.

The motorcar then came to a stop on a sand heap on the southern parapet. The pedal cyclist was picked up in an unconscious state and conveyed to Leonora Cottage Hospital in a police vehicle, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

Further investigation is in progress.