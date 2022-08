The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

The driver of the truck at the scene

Thirty-five-year-old Venezuelan national, Francisco Simosa was on Monday morning killed by a reversing truck along the Sarah Johanna Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The now dead man who was employed at Bounty Farm Limited was heading to work when he met his demise.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody assisting with investigations.