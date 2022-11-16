Venezuelan man kills Guyanese miner in dispute over fiancée

A Venezuelan man has killed a Guyanese miner during a dispute over the man’s fiancée.

Dead is 37-year-old Ravindra Alfred, a miner who resided at First Street Kaneville Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

The incident occurred at Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), after the Venezuelan alleged that Alfred was having an affair with his fiancée.

Police said Alfred and the suspect were associates and worked in close proximity at Sand Hill Backdam. It is alleged that Alfred had an intimate relationship with the suspect’s fiancée, a Venezuelan national, for some time.

Alfred’s mother, 61-year-old Indra Singh, reported to the Police that on November 13 at about 09:00h, she and her son were in their mining camp at Sand Hill Landing when the suspect’s fiancée arrived and had breakfast with them.

The woman said that the suspect’s fiancée and Alfred left the camp, en route to the Backdam.

Singh said that on Monday at about 09:00h, she went in search of her son, who had not returned from the backdam. The woman said that she was then informed by several workers that her son’s motionless body was found at Sand Hill Backdam with injuries.As a result, she called the Bartica Police Station and reported the matter.

Police in a statement said that they arrived at the scene and the motionless body was seen, clad in a white T-shirt, brown three-quarter pants and barefooted.

The body was examined and a laceration to the left hand, gaping wounds to the left side of the head above the ear, the face extending from the top lip to the right eye, and the right-side cheek were seen.

Alfred’s body was transported to the Bartica Regional Hospital. Police said that neither the suspect nor his fiancée have since appeared. An investigation has been launched.