Venezuelan man killed during row over raw gold

A Venezuelan national is now dead after he was fatally struck to the head during an argument with another man over raw gold.

Dead is Animal Sonja of Valencia, Venezuela. The 21-year-old suspect is also a Venezuelan national.

The incident occurred sometime between 02:45 hours and 03:00 hours on Saturday at Arau mountaintop, Cuyuni River, Region Seven.

According to police reports, Sonja and the suspect are known to each other, and on the day in question, they were both at the suspect’s sister’s camp when an argument ensued over the suspect allegedly owning the victim some raw gold.

The argument became heated during which the suspect picked up a piece of wood and struck the victim to his head, causing him to fall to the ground where he remained motionless. The suspect thereafter made good his escape.

The body of the deceased is presently at Arau mountaintop awaiting transportation to Georgetown.

Meanwhile, the suspect’s sister and her husband are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.