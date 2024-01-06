Venezuelan man charged for Illegal Entry into Guyana

Ramon Andres Vansluytman, a Venezuelan national, was arrested and charged by the Guyana Police Force with the offence of Illegal Entry.

On Friday, Vansluytman was found guilty of the offence by Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.

He was fined $15,000 or an alternative of four (4) weeks imprisonment. The Magistrate further directed that he be thereafter handed over to the Immigration Department for processing.

According to the police, Vansluytman was arrested at the Sherima Crossing (Check Point) in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) on 2023/11/18. At the time of his arrest, the police said he was found in possession of a UHF raid set and a Venezuelan Security ID card.