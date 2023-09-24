Venezuela woman killed at Kaikan, Reg. 7, home

Police in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are investigating the alleged murder of a Venezuelan woman, who was found dead in her house by her three children.

Dead is 28-year-old Estephanie Garcias of Kaikan, Region Seven.

Reports are that Garcias lived in a wooden cottage at Kaikan with her reputed husband, Elvis Trotman and her three children.

At about 17:00hrs on Thursday, her husband left home for Venezuela, where he works, and at about 07:30 hrs on Friday, the three children left for Kaikan Primary School, leaving Garcias at home alone.

However, on their return from school at about 16:30hrs that afternoon, the children discovered their mother lying motionless on the floor with what appeared to be blood around her neck.

An alarm was raised, and neighbours responded and subsequently reported the matter to the Kaikan Police Station.

On arrival at the scene, investigators found the body lying on its back on the floor of the one-bedroom house with a red T-shirt pulled just above her breast and multi-coloured underwear pulled below her buttocks with her private parts exposed.

The body was examined, and two small puncture wounds were seen on her neck. The body was escorted to the Kaikan Health Centre, where Garcias was pronounced dead by a Health Worker.

The body is at the Kaikan Health Centre under Police guard. No one has yet been arrested. The closest neighbour to the deceased house is about a five-minute walk away.

Investigations continue.