Venezuela has nothing to fear from activities within Guyana’s sovereign territory – Pres. Ali

President Dr Irfaan Ali

Neither Venezuela nor any other State has anything to fear from activities within Guyana’s sovereign territory or waters.

I have iterated before that we harbor no ambitions or intentions to covet what does not belong to us.

We are fully committed to peaceful relations with our neighbors and all countries in our Region.

Guyana remains fully steadfast in promoting and advancing peace whilst pursuing national development.

Guyana has long been engaged in partnerships with regional and international states aimed at enhancing internal security. These partnerships pose a threat to no one and are in no way intended to be aggressive or constitute an offensive act against any State.

I wish to renew my best wishes to the people of Venezuela, our neighbours.